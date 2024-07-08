"Bling Bling" rapper BG required to get government approval for all future songs

Rapper BG first broke onto the scene in the late 90s with the song "Bling Bling," which featured collaborations by Lil' Wayne and others. The last fifteen years his life, however, has been plagued by legal troubles, mostly (though not exclusively) involving illegal firearms charges. And now, a federal judge has decided that he can't make any more music without first asking permission from the US government.

Prosecuting attorneys had specifically requested that BG be completely prohibited from making music, but the judges decided that that would amount to censorship. Government control over his music, however, is somehow different.

Back in September 2023, BG was released from federal prison after eleven years, and is currently living under federal supervision as part of his release. He was re-arrested in March 2024 for allegedly violating his parole conditions—specifically, the requirement that he "refrain from … associating unnecessarily with" other convicted felons. As The Guardian explains:

[BG] had to return to court in his hometown of New Orleans after prosecutors asked Judge Morgan to require him to refrain "from promoting and glorifying future gun violence/murder" as well as threats against people who cooperate with the police in songs and at concerts, among other requests. Prosecutors contended that such lyrics echoed some of the conduct leading to Dorsey's prior imprisonment and "are inconsistent with the goals of rehabilitation".

BG's lawyers (rightly) pointed out that this is tantamount to censorship. And so, as a "compromise," the court decided that he would still be able to make and release music … as long as he runs every single lyric, song, and collaboration past the government first, in order to make sure that the musical product is not "inconsistent with the goals of rehabilitation."

Okay sure.

Rapper BG ordered to have all future songs approved by US government [Ramon Antonio Vargas / The Guardian]