Gladiator II trailer

The trailer for Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, dropped today. I am entertained.

Denzel's laugh! Christian King was so very close. Re: racists melting down over the prospect of a [spoiler!] black Roman emperor, just imagine if those guys ever read a damned thing in their life longer than a tweet. As I recall the co-emperors you see in the trailer were themselves in fact north African. The trailer shows them as extremely British gingers crudely whited up with lead, possibly a reminder of the amazing breadth and depth of Ridley Scott's shitless ungiving.