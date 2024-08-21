Practice touch typing by retyping classic novels

The free and somewhat mysterious website Entertrained combines the joy of reading with an educational tool to practice typing.

Once you choose a novel — like Dracula, Les Misérables, The Great Gatsby, and more — you can type along to the words of the book, which change colors as you progress. The site tracks your typing speed, consistency, and spelling.

Typing practice feels much less painful when you're being entertained by a book. I recommend Cory Doctorow's Little Brother as a great one to start with!

See also: The LOL verifier is a gadget that prevents you from posting "LOL" if you have not laughed out loud