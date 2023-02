Do you "LOL" without uttering any such noise? Shame on you! Brian Moore invented a gadget that verifies your LOLs before posting, intercepting the relevant keystrokes should you type them without having audibly laughed. Behold the LOL Verifier.

"I remember when LOL meant "laugh out loud." A real chortle. Now it means nothing. A mere acknowledgement. … Now we can restore the authenticity of the LOL."