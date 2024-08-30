Adorable keychain game controllers

The CRKD Atom is an adorable keychain game controller, similar to the 8bitdo model we've covered a few times, but a few bucks cheaper and offered in a calamity of colors. [via The Verge]

A one-of-a-kind Keychain Controller compatible with Nintendo® Switch™, PC/Mac, Mobile/Tablet, and Smart TV gaming. It's the ultimate on-the-go companion for both casual gamers and collectors. Whether you're a devoted gamer or an avid collector, ATOM is the perfect duo, allowing you to game anytime, any where, any place in true retro-modern fashion. More than just a gaming tool, the ATOM doubles as a distinctive accessory. Attach it to your keys, backpack, or any gear, and add a unique flair to your everyday essentials. With its standout design and versatility, the ATOM is the mini collectible controller you didn't know you needed but won't want to live without.