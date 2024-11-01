Winlator: run Windows apps on Android

Winlator is an Android app that runs Windows apps. Now, I don't have an Android device so can't report in myself on its effectiveness and ease of use, but the tip sheets suggest broad compatibility and the screenshots suggest a lot of fun is being had out there. I

To improve stability in games that uses Unity Engine, try changing the Box64 preset to Stability or in the shortcut settings add the exec argument -force-gfx-direct .

This is exactly the sort of thing that reminds me there are big advantages to Android over iOS, where users must be happy with headlines such as "Apple allows game emulators on App Store, finally."

Yes, it can run Crysis! But who cares, here's Skyrim.

