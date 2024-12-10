People in New Jersey are posting footage of large "drones" floating around overhead. Isn't it amazing! Large drones! 49 reports in one night.

The sightings came after several weeks of reports of "mystery drones" flying over parts of New Jersey at night. The sightings have included reports of multiple drones flying over the same areas each night and reports of unusually large drones, the kind not usually used by hobbyists, over some areas. The FBI continues to investigate the sightings. Murphy said the nearly 50 reports that came in on Sunday alone included some that were not actually drones and some that were multiple people reporting the same objects. It was unclear how many of the reports were legitimate drone sightings.

One of the filmed objects appears to be a Pivotal Aero, a manned but small electric microlight. But, even a single large drone readily-available to well-off consumers could generate a nightful of hysterical 911 calls. People think Venus is an alien spaceship—a Sony Airspeak or two and the dark forest is closing in.

I've been wanting to do something like this for a while, with PA systems attached to the drone. But the harsh dystopian verbiage being barked out would just be something mundane like at-home stool test instructions ("Thank you for trusting Cologard"), how to make a lemon meringue pie, etc. Maybe "REPORT IMMEDIATELY TO THE DMV FOR GENDER REASSIGNMENT" once in a while, as a treat.