Dangit, Git! blog about ferociously confusing version control system

Katie Sylor-Miller's Oh Shit, Git is a good old fashioned blog about Git, the version control system that now dominates development life. Though a marked improvement on the olden days of version control, it is complicated and difficult and harrowing—hence the "Oh, shit" part. [via Hacker News]

Git is hard: screwing up is easy, and figuring out how to fix your mistakes is fucking impossible. Git documentation has this chicken and egg problem where you can't search for how to get yourself out of a mess, unless you already know the name of the thing you need to know about in order to fix your problem.

I vaguely recall the creator of Subversion, an older standard of version control, conceded that Git won out because it was merely "ferociously confusing" instead of "overwhelmingly confusing." There is a swearing-free version of the page you can share with your traditional workplace at Dangit, Git!