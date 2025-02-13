Tourists ignore "trail closed" sign in Hawaii — airlifted to hospital 15 minutes later

When a couple of tourists came across a sign on a Honolulu County trail that said, "Closed," they took that to mean, "You're special, so go right ahead." Fifteen minutes later, the California husband-and-wife duo sustained multiple injuries, called 911, and were airlifted to a local hospital after receiving basic life support.
From Advnture:
Two hikers recently got a lesson in respecting trail closures when they had to be airlifted from a Hawaii beauty spot that's been closed to the public for 26 years.
The Honolulu Fire Department says it received a 911 call at 1:13 p.m. on February 9 about the injured hikers off of the Sacred Falls Trail in Punaluu. The pair were reportedly a husband and wife visiting from California, both in their 60s. …
Sacred Falls is a 1,000-ft waterfall on the island of Oahu. The last 80ft drop of the falls was once reached by a trail that led to a pool at the base of the falls, but a deadly rockslide that killed eight hikers and injured dozens in 1999 led to the trail being closed indefinitely.
People who misinterpret "trail closed" signs in the Honolulu area and illegally hike a closed-down path can be fined up to $1,000 if caught. It's not clear if this confused couple was ticketed or not.
Previously: "Touron" who ignores warning signs at Yellowstone National Park for photo-op gets thrown in jail