Tourists ignore "trail closed" sign in Hawaii — airlifted to hospital 15 minutes later

When a couple of tourists came across a sign on a Honolulu County trail that said, "Closed," they took that to mean, "You're special, so go right ahead." Fifteen minutes later, the California husband-and-wife duo sustained multiple injuries, called 911, and were airlifted to a local hospital after receiving basic life support.

From Advnture:

Two hikers recently got a lesson in respecting trail closures when they had to be airlifted from a Hawaii beauty spot that's been closed to the public for 26 years.

The Honolulu Fire Department says it received a 911 call at 1:13 p.m. on February 9 about the injured hikers off of the Sacred Falls Trail in Punaluu. The pair were reportedly a husband and wife visiting from California, both in their 60s. …

Sacred Falls is a 1,000-ft waterfall on the island of Oahu. The last 80ft drop of the falls was once reached by a trail that led to a pool at the base of the falls, but a deadly rockslide that killed eight hikers and injured dozens in 1999 led to the trail being closed indefinitely.