Sergey Tsyrulnikov breaks record for most hot water bottles burst in one minute

Watch a guy smash the world record for Most Hot Water Bottles Burst In One Minute. Sergey Tsyrulnikov has incredible lung strength. I'm certain it wouldn't be possible for me to pop a single hot water bottle by blowing into it, no matter how hard I tried.

Blowing up balloons feels like a workout to me, and here Sergey is popping multiple hot water bottles in seconds. This is a whole other level of lung endurance. I'm curious about what kind of training he went through to get to this level.

Tsyrulnikov was able to burst 9 hot water bottles in under 60 seconds. Both the hot water bottles and my mind have been blown. Just watching this video, I can feel my asthma making fun of me.

Most Hot Water Bottles Burst In One Minute – Guinness World Records by Guinness World Records on YouTube.



See also: Make: an Aeropress/water bottle cold-brew dripper