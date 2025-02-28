What are Markov chains? Interactive guide with examples

I've heard of Markov Chains, but I didn't understand them until I visited this site that explains them with simple interactive animations.

Look at the illustration above. The gray circle can move in the direction of the blue and orange arrows. At the moment I took the screen grab, the circle moved from point A to point A. Once it reaches A it can either move to B or loop back to A. I could go on, but if you are interested in learning about Markov Chains, just visit the site. It only takes a few minutes to read.

The site has other interactive math tutorials, too. The one for sine and cosine is good.

