My new favorite co-worker is a computer — Here's why

Lately, my work computer has been doing this really cool thing. Whenever I open more than two tabs, it starts lagging so badly it looks like bad stop-motion animation. It's not my favorite thing in the world, especially because I don't really have the budget to fix it. Instead, I'm replacing it with a MacBook Air because this one is on sale for $514.99 (instead of $1,499).

The MacBook upgrade I've been waiting for

Gotta be honest, I'm pretty excited about having a computer that doesn't sound like it's about to blast off every time I try to do something mildly productive. The MacBook Air's fanless design is pretty exciting, too. Maybe I can finally work without feeling like I'm typing on top of a space heater.

The M1 chip is supposed to be some magic-level upgrade. It's got an 8-core CPU, which I assume means it can handle more than two Chrome tabs without melting. And the graphics are supposed to be a whole lot better, which is great for all the theoretical games I don't have time for.

Battery life on modern computers is wild. My first computer died the second you unplugged it. Sure, it was a desktop, but you get the point.

This MacBook has a pretty ridiculous battery: up to 15 hours for browsing and 18 for watching movies on Apple TV. That's good because the main thing I use my computer for other than work is marathoning bad TV.

Yeah, it's refurbished. But the grade "A" rating means it's in near-mint condition. That's better than I can say for myself.

If there are any left, then you can get a MacBook Air on sale for $514.99.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2020) M1 MGN63LL/A 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Space Gray (Refurbished) – $514.99

