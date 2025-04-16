Microsoft Visual Studio Professional: Premium coding tool for $28

TL;DR: Beginners and advanced coders alike can take advantage of this license to Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, now just $27.97 (reg. $499).

Like to code? Whether you're a total beginner or have some experience under your belt, you'll want to look into Microsoft Visual Studio Pro. This handy platform is an excellent tool to help you code, and right now, a license for Windows can be yours for just $27.97 (reg. $499).

Write your own high-quality code with this handy platform

Ready to bring your ideas to life? Microsoft Visual Studio Pro gives you the tools to build apps, websites, and software systems — all on your own. Skip the outsourcing and save big by handling your development in-house, whether fine-tuning a side project or launching something new.

Microsoft Visual Studio Pro helps you write, edit, and debug on the same platform. It's a 64-bit IDE (integrated development environment) that comes equipped with built-in integrations and the keys to work on projects big and small.

Need to build across languages? That's no problem with Microsoft Visual Studio — you can work with C++, C#, Python, JavaScript, and more. You'll also have access to Intellicode, which is essentially like auto-complete for coding, so you can type less and code more.

The debugger determines and fixes errors in your code, making this an extra helpful tool for those new to coding. It also includes CodeLens, which can show you recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history so you know everything going on with your codebase.

Secure your own license to Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, now just $27.97 (reg. $499).

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows – $27.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.