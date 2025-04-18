Did you know you can mail potatoes without packaging them?

One may mail potatoes simply by writing the destination on the potato, weighing the potato, then paying the appropriate postage. The potato will be conveyed thence to its destination by the hardworking men and women of the United States Postal Service. [via Hacker News]

This delightful information comes from the USPS's Postal Facts page. Some of the facts are fun, but most of them are mundane. One of my favorites, previously: Nothing on Earth can exceed the domestic weight limit of a small USPS flat rate box.

My planned mischief for today is to see if I can get the USPS to accept a plaintain.