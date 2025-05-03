Is learning to code actually easy?

TL;DR: This bundle comes with Microsoft Visual Studio Pro and beginner coding classes for just $56.

Learning to code is a lot harder than it sounds. Movie hackers make it look so easy, but shockingly, there's more to it than putting on a big coat and saying "mainframe" a bunch.

If you're serious about learning to code, here's how to get started: first, you'll need a place to actually write your code, and it helps to have some experts who can help you figure things out along the way. You can get both in this bundle that comes with Microsoft Visual Studio Pro and coding training. It's also only $55.97 (reg. $1,999).

Visual Studio Professional gives you a fully featured 64-bit development environment that manages large projects without slowing down. You'll find built-in tools for writing, debugging, and testing code across .NET and C++, plus hot-reload capabilities so you see every tweak instantly. Intelligent code suggestions and inline insights help you write higher-quality code faster, and seamless real-time collaboration means you can pair-program or review a teammate's work without leaving your editor.

To turn you from code consumer into code creator, the included Learn to Code Certification bundle has some excellent courses on popular languages and frameworks. You begin with Python fundamentals, writing functions, managing data structures, and working with files before diving into object-oriented concepts. Next, you tackle C++ basics, mastering syntax, memory handling, and class design in concise, hands-on lessons. A dedicated SQL module demystifies database queries and schema design, while an OpenAI fundamentals course shows you how to integrate AI APIs and automate tasks in your applications.

All training videos are available on demand, so you can learn at your own pace and revisit tricky topics anytime. Lifetime access ensures you'll benefit from future updates as new language versions and IDE enhancements arrive. Whether you're writing your first "Hello, World" script or building a production-ready application, this bundle equips you with the tools, the instruction, and the flexibility to grow into a proficient developer.

You have until June 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get Microsoft Visual Studio Pro and the Premium Learn to Code Bundle on sale for $55.97.

