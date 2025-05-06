My older dog is now using this bed step

I wanted to help my dog avoid as much joint pain as possible, so I got her this bed step.

I serve at the whim of a 12-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Watching her jump up and down off our bed was starting to make me feel for her joints. I spent a lot of time THINKING about getting her a bed step. Then I spent another few days messing around before just measuring the height of my mattress and buying one. I wish I had done it earlier. It took Pretzel around a month to adopt its use, and she doesn't use it every time she goes up or down, but she's started. That means it is now her choice, much like everything else.

I showed Pretzel it was there once or twice, never pushed her to use it, or tried to lure her up. She's no dummy and learned to trust it pretty quick.

Made4Pets Dog Stairs Ramp for Small Dogs, 3-Step Dog Steps for Bed Couch Sofa and Chair via Amazon