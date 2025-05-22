Plane crash causes 15 homes to catch fire in San Diego neighborhood (video)

A small plane crashed in a San Diego military neighborhood this morning, causing 15 homes to catch fire.

The Cessna 550 had been flying in foggy weather at 3:15 am when it crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to AP News. It's not yet clear how many people were on board the 6-8 seater plane, or if the crash caused any injuries or deaths.

"We have jet fuel all over the place," Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy told reporters, adding that several blocks of houses have been evacuated. "Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now." (See video below, posted by Weather Monitor.)

From AP News: [Eddy] said "there is a direct hit to multiple homes" in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood and described "a gigantic debris field" in an area of densely populated homes and sweeping canyon views. … On the street, one home's roof was blackened and collapsed, with a piece of white metal sitting on the street in front. Half a dozen fully charred cars sat on the street and tree limbs, glass and pieces of white and blue metal were scattered on the road. At the end of the street black smoke billowed as the site continued to burn. … The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.





