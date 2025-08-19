Lawn mower racing: the surprisingly fast sport born in a British pub (Video)

Lawn mower racers can hit speeds up to 50 mph as they zip around dirt tracks (without blades).

It started as a solution to expensive motorsports and grown into a global phenomenon. The British Lawn Mower Racing Association (BLMRA) launched in 1973 when a group of racing enthusiasts at a pub in Wisborough Green noticed a groundskeeper mowing the cricket pitch and had an idea: why not race the machines everyone had in their garden sheds?

Here's a video from the latest 12-hour lawn mower race. From YouTube:

Forty teams entered this unique race, all tearing around a purpose-built track at 50 miles per hour. This race doesn't just start with a Le Mans-style grid formation. Drivers sprinted onto their trusty grass-cutting steeds, ready to embark on 12 hours of lawn lunacy. They didn't slow down for tea breaks; they're going flat-out, even through the night. This kind of endurance racing is the most challenging motorsport competition for both drivers and vehicles.

