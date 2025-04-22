Corgi race is exactly as chaotic as it sounds

The Corgi Derby in East Lothian, Scotland, has been held annually on Easter since 2022, marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The starting line is pandemonium, with corgis excitedly barking in anticipation. When the white flag is dropped, ten seconds of chaos ensues. Some of the competitors just run around and bite each other. About two-thirds of the pack actually race towards their owners (and treats) at the finish line.

This year's winner, Juno, came in ninth out of twelve racers last year, but came from behind to beat last year's winner in dramatic fashion. Determined to do better this year, Juno's owner let her chase everything in sight, including themselves and seagulls on a local beach. Juno received a basket of treats and toys, along with a small trophy, for her efforts.

Previously:

• Meet Fuzai, China's first police corgi

• These adorable Corgis have captured my heart!

• Queen down to last corgi