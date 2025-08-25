Tiny robot hands perform delicate stitches on single corn kernel (video)

Watch a robot perform a tiny, precise "surgery" on a single corn kernel. I'm not sure how I'd feel about a robot doing surgery on me, but this video makes the idea slightly less terrifying. This robot has impeccable sewing skills.

Here's the Sony Microsurgery Assistance Robot shown in the video. Its "hands" remind me of a tiny metal crab. Before trusting this machine to operate on me, I think I'd need to see it operate on a few more fruits and vegetables, just to be safe.

YouTube: "This is a demonstration video showing the suturing of a corn kernel with tiny suture needles called 12-0 using a prototype of a microsurgery assistance robot. Sony, driven by the desire to make advanced surgeries more accessible to both those performing treatment and those in need of treatment, is advancing research and development of surgical assistance robot technology."

