Listen to the sounds of dial-up internet modems

The distinctive sounds of dial-up internet have been preserved in a new audio compilation that takes listeners through the evolution of modem technology. From sluggish 300 bps connections to the once-impressive 56K modems, this collection captures seven common connection speeds that defined the early internet experience.

The creator, Retrocet, used historically accurate hardware for each recording, including a Toshiba Tecra 500CDT laptop and various US Robotics Sportster modems. "All but the 56K connection is made through a Teltone TLS-4 telephone line simulator, essentially a 'telephone network in a box'," the creator explains, highlighting the authentic approach to recreating these technological artifacts.

Previously:

• Dial-up modem opera

• A working modem using HTML5 sound

• Modem noise spectrogram

• Bio-modem: a fan-art tribute to Simon Stålenhag's Things From the Flood

• Why the modems screamed