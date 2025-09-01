Police are investigating the apparent murder of a festival goer at Burning Man.
A murder investigation has been launched at the Burning Man festival in the US state of Nevada after a man was found "lying in a pool of blood" on Saturday night, police say.
A festival-goer stopped a police officer at around 21:14 (04:14 GMT) to alert him about the incident and the man was found "lying on the ground, obviously deceased" at a campsite, Nevada's Pershing County Sheriff's office said.
The body was discovered as the Man – a towering structure which lends the festival its name – was beginning to burn. The victim's identity is not known.
Burning Man Project said it was co-operating with law enforcement and urged those at the festival not to interfere with the investigation.BBC
There have been other deaths reported at Burning Man, but this is the first apparent murder. Having long moved away from its bohemian roots to become a billionaire's amusement park for homeless cosplay with MDMA instead of meth, it should be known that "radical self-reliance" now includes self-defense.
