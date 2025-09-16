Scuba bandit robs Disney Springs restaurant, swims off into the night

Reminiscent of a James Bond scuba infiltration, a man swam up to a restaurant during cash-out, took the staff hostage, and swam away with the loot.

The report shows the man forced two employees to go to the corner of the room and told them to close their eyes. The report is heavily redacted, but sources familiar with the investigation said he tied the employees up.

The man stole between $10,000 and $20,000, per the pending charge. The employees said he left within two minutes, and they called 911 after freeing themselves.

Neither of the employees were hurt and the man did not brandish any weapons, the report said.

After leaving the replica steamboat, investigators believe the man donned his scuba gear and jumped back into the pond. A search for the man immediately after the robbery was reported yielded no results.

A picture released by the agency showed the man appearing to spray paint a security camera. The employees described the man wearing tight clothing and a blue beanie. They said he was slim and approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall.