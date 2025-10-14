Falling vaccination rate leads to worst year of measles outbreaks in decades

The US vaccination rate for the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine has dropped steadily for the past five years, resulting in the worst year for measles since the disease was declared "eliminated."
There are measles cases in the US every year, often introduced via international travel, Harris said. But those cases can really multiply only if they're happening among other people who are unvaccinated – and can multiply at large scale only if large parts of a community are unvaccinated. The Texas outbreak is evidence of this, he said, with state health department data showing that 97% of its cases were among people who had not gotten one or both of the recommended two vaccine doses.
"The story here is: Parents of young children are skeptical about vaccination," Harris said. "There are lots of reasons why, but if that weren't the case, this wouldn't be a story, because we wouldn't have these outbreaks."
A record share of US kindergartners had an exemption for a required vaccination in the last school year, and coverage for all reported vaccines – including the measles vaccine – continued on a downward trend, according to the CDC.
Coverage with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine dropped to 92.5%, the latest data shows. Because measles is such a highly contagious disease, public health experts say that at least 95% MMR coverage is needed to prevent spread. Last year marks the fifth year in a row that coverage has been below that target.CNN
The Texas outbreak lasted until August. Minnesota, Arizona, South Carolina, Utah, and Ohio have also had reportable outbreaks. The number of outbreaks and individuals who have come down with the measles is significantly higher than in any year prior to 2000. Administrators may be able to track the disease, but we've lost the ability to convince parents that vaccination is a good idea. Why anyone would trust RFK Jr and his ilk, while their bloated Orange idol is clearly getting vaccinated, is beyond me.
Previously:
• Measles on the brink of return warns CDC
• RFK Jr woefully inadequate as measles roar back
• Round-the-clock revival in Kentucky suspected to be measles superspreader event
• 'Immune amnesia' makes measles especially dangerous
• 6th child from same Florida school gets measles in outbreak that started Friday