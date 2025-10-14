Falling vaccination rate leads to worst year of measles outbreaks in decades

The US vaccination rate for the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine has dropped steadily for the past five years, resulting in the worst year for measles since the disease was declared "eliminated."

There are measles cases in the US every year, often introduced via international travel, Harris said. But those cases can really multiply only if they're happening among other people who are unvaccinated – and can multiply at large scale only if large parts of a community are unvaccinated. The Texas outbreak is evidence of this, he said, with state health department data showing that 97% of its cases were among people who had not gotten one or both of the recommended two vaccine doses.

"The story here is: Parents of young children are skeptical about vaccination," Harris said. "There are lots of reasons why, but if that weren't the case, this wouldn't be a story, because we wouldn't have these outbreaks."

A record share of US kindergartners had an exemption for a required vaccination in the last school year, and coverage for all reported vaccines – including the measles vaccine – continued on a downward trend, according to the CDC.

Coverage with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine dropped to 92.5%, the latest data shows. Because measles is such a highly contagious disease, public health experts say that at least 95% MMR coverage is needed to prevent spread. Last year marks the fifth year in a row that coverage has been below that target.