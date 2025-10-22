Keep a soft cone of shame around for your pets

This weekend marked the second time I've needed a cone for one of my dogs, only to find I didn't have one on hand. This Comfy Cone is great.

Golden Retrievers famously develop food allergies. I already feed my darling Electra some allergy and immune-boosting probiotics, hoping they'll help her keep comfortable. Still, a mistake in switching her food had her scratching herself raw over the weekend. Don't worry, I've beaten myself up a lot over it.

Naturally, when I went looking for the soft cone I had to buy for my now departed Great Pyr, Nemo, it was nowhere to be found. Since she was scratching at her face and not chewing, duct taping a rolled-up beach towel around her neck proved ineffective as a temporary restraint. I then embarked on a wild tour of West Los Angeles pet stores in search of a cone on a Sunday night. I will now always be sure to have a cone on hand.

All Four Paws Comfy Cone Pet Cone via Amazon