Canadian spy chief warns: China and Russia targeting us for years

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) announced today what will likely surprise no one who has paid attention to global developments over the past 60 years: Chinese and Russian agents have been operating in Canada for some time.

China and Russia continue to target Canada for sensitive government and private-sector intelligence and high-tech goods and are seeking to gain a strategic foothold in the Arctic, the country's spy agency head said Thursday. The warning about China was laid out as Prime Minister Mark Carney has embarked on a diplomatic effort to repair relations with Beijing, including a planned trip to the country next year at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. "Chinese spies have tried to recruit Canadians with information and military expertise," Dan Rogers, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, said in his annual speech on threats to Canada.

The friendly country's director of security intelligence is indeed named Mr. Rogers, though that's not the main point here.

Rogers told The Globe & Mail that CSIS uncovered Chinese intelligence operatives running several Europe-based front companies to acquire technology that Russia would not normally access due to trade embargoes. These components — microprocessors, advanced gyroscopes, and other sophisticated parts used in military munitions — were subsequently incorporated into weapon systems and deployed against Ukraine once obtained by Russian forces. Two independent bodies corroborated CSIS's findings.

However, China and Russia aren't the only concerns. India allegedly murdered a Canadian citizen for political reasons, while Iran reportedly conspired to kill several human rights activists within Canada's borders.

