Canada says no to orange sludge from Florida. They're not buying the Tropicana either.

Canada is going tee-total on Tropicana and other U.S. sources of fruit juice, avoiding entanglement with the Trump administration's unpredictable policies. Moreover, locals are eager to avoid American products in general, writes CBC News, driving imports to the lowerst level in 20 years.

Canada is seeing a "dramatic reduction" in imports of orange juice from Florida but that is to be expected, given the rising prices and the fact that the beverage was specifically targeted by our counter-tariffs, said Michael von Massow, a professor of food agriculture and resource economics at the University of Guelph in Ontario. In other words, the marked drop in imports has been compounded by the ongoing consumer desire to buy Canadian, he said.

Apparently Tropicana is a cent shy of $14 a bottle up north! Can't be selling much even if it was the best stuff on the shelf, and it isn't. Bon Appétit magazine: "It looked okay, and smelled okay, but Tropicana Homestyle orange juice was not okay. It was, in fact, pretty bad"

The scrunched-up faces of our testers after their initial sips were the first indication that Tropicana was too sour. The kind of sour, Antara said, that left a "squeakiness on your teeth." Carina thought it "would work well as a mixer." But Kate spoke for all of us when she said, flatly, "this would give me heartburn." Think of your esophagus.

Maybe they can rebrand it? Or maybe that's not so great an idea either.