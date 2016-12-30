Antarctica's massive gravity anomaly explained by UFO enthusiasts

This extremely informative video describes in detail how scientists discovered a huge gravity anomaly under the Antarctic ice. Even better, they slowly draw viewers in to their theory that the likely impact basin is part of a larger UFO conspiracy.
New details on the east Antarctic gravity field from the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) mission reveal a prominent positive free-air gravity anomaly over a roughly 500-km diameter subglacial basin centered on (70°S, 120°E) in north central Wilkes Land. This regional inverse correlation between topography and gravity is quantitatively consistent with thinned crust from a giant meteorite impact underlain by an isostatically disturbed mantle plug. The inferred impact crater is nearly three times the size of the Chicxulub crater and presumably formed before the Cretaceous formation of the east Antarctic coast that cuts the projected ring faults. It extensively thinned and disrupted the Wilkes Land crust where the Kerguelen hot spot and Gondwana rifting developed but left the adjacent Australian block relatively undisturbed. The micrometeorite and fossil evidence suggests that the impact may have occurred at the beginning of the greatest extinction of life on Earth at ∼260 Ma when the Siberian Traps were effectively antipodal to it. Antipodal volcanism is common to large impact craters of the Moon and Mars and may also account for the antipodal relationships of essentially half of the Earth's large igneous provinces and hot spots. Thus, the impact may have triggered the “Great Dying” at the end of the Permian and contributed to the development of the hot spot that produced the Siberian Traps and now may underlie Iceland. The glacial ice up to a few kilometers thick that has covered the crater for the past 30–40 Ma poses formidable difficulties to sampling the subglacial geology. Thus, the most expedient and viable test of the prospective crater is to survey it for relevant airborne gravity and magnetic anomalies.
The world’s oldest male panda, Pan Pan, has died in China. Pan Pan, 31, was diagnosed with cancer six months ago, having lived almost all his life in captivity. He was captured in Sichuan as a six-month old cub. The BBC reports that his name means “Hope.” The centre described the news of the death […]
In the 1860s, illustrator and idiot Leopold Trouvelot deliberately brought gypsy moths from France to America. Some outsmarted him and escaped, and they now cause hundreds of millions of dollars in damage each year. This charming film tells the tale and explains our greatest and grossest hope for eradicating them: baculovirus.
Pete Warden reports in from the ARM Research Summit, where James Myers presented on “energy harvesting” by microscopic computers — that is, using glints of sunlight and the jostling of motion from bumping into things or riding on our bodies to provide power for computation.
Running a cloud-based service requires much more than just software developers. Developer Operations engineers are crucial to the growth, maintenance, and security of online products. Mastering the skills required to be a DevOps engineer can be overwhelming, but this Ultimate DevOps Mastery Bundle will provide a solid foundation.This 9-course bundle will introduce you to a variety […]
Fitness trackers are effective for gauging your progress and holding yourself accountable to your exercise goals. But competitive triathletes and multi-sport enthusiasts often need more capabilities than simple step counting and sleep monitoring. The Magellan Switch Up GPS Fitness Watch offers robust activity tracking for more intense multi-stage workouts.With onboard GPS, this fitness watch accurately follows […]
With over a 100 million videos uploaded daily, YouTube has an endless stream of content. But consuming even the tiniest fraction of this content heap is impossible without steady internet access. With this Youtube Converter you can download and keep your favorite videos, regardless of your network connection.Aside from YouTube’s massive library, this app downloads […]
Start the discussion at bbs.boingboing.net