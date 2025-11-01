CISSP without the buzzwords: 8-domain training bundle for $29.97

TL;DR: Eight courses covering CISSP's eight domains—risk, assets, IAM, ops, and more—so you can prep like a pro for just $29.97!

If "security" is already in your job title (or soon will be), this CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle keeps things simple: eight courses that line up with the eight CISSP domains, so you can learn in the same lanes you'll be tested on. Start with security and risk management to get fluent in threats, controls, and real risk decisions. Then, you can move right into asset security to keep the important stuff labeled, classified, and protected. Security engineering covers designing systems that hold up under pressure, while communication and network security focuses on safeguarding the pipes and the data moving through them.

Purchasing this cirriculum also gives you the chance to dig into identity and access management, which is the art of who gets in and what they can touch. There's also security assessment and testing, where you evaluate posture and poke for weak spots, as well as and security operations, commonly known as the daily practice of monitoring, responding, and keeping the lights on. Round it out with security in the software development lifecycle so "ship day" doesn't mean "ship vulnerabilities."

Because the structure mirrors the exam, the learning translates to real work: thinking in risk instead of vibes, sketching security architecture that actually fits your org, handling incident response without panic, and keeping an eye on compliance so surprises don't show up during audits. If you're pointing yourself toward roles like security architect, security manager, consultant, or eventually CISO, this gives you a straightforward runway without jumping between mismatched resources.

Considering the original $424 initial price, it's a tidy and efficient way to turn "I've been meaning to study" into "I'm covering all eight domains and taking the exam."

Get the CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle for $29.97—no coupon needed!

The CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.