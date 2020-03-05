Become a cybersecurity superhero with 60+ hours of training from ethical hacking professionals

Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems.

And it’s working. Last year, bounties of over $40 million were paid out, including some awards of over $1 million. Ethical hacking is now a tech industry mainstream and a career option for computer-savvy students -- and training like The 2020 Premium Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle can light the way to a career working to protect sensitive information.

This collection includes eight courses that help learners understand the latest methods of cyber infiltration, the tools of the hacking trade and how a trained hacker can be a vital asset to any company’s cybersecurity team.

A pair of courses — Complete Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security Masterclass Course and All-in-One Hacking Guide: From Zero to Hero —show new hackers the basics from accessing a server to bypassing security methods to ways to virtually take control of a website or network.

Penetration testing is the focus of the Web Penetration Tester: Jump Up a Level in Your Career course, challenging students to find and fix security breaches in any network. Meanwhile, key tools used in pen testing get introduced in PenTesting with OWASP ZAP: Mastery Course; and Learn Server Security with BitNinja. There’s even training in how to protect WordPress sites (WordPress Hacking & Hardening in Simple Steps), which account for more than a third of all active websites worldwide.

Finally, all this ethical hacker training can put students squarely on track to become certified and employed security pros. Coursework in CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking and CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001) Prep Course layout all the information young professionals need to pass CompTIA certification exams, which are among the most valued credentials available in the IT field.

Each course in this package retails for $200, but by grabbing this collection now at the discounted rate, it’s all available for only $59.92, less than $8 per course.