From data analysis to machine learning to artificial intelligence, this training explains it all

From business to science to sports, data can help answer virtually any unknown question. And if it can’t, it can certainly point you in the right direction. And with every company and organization looking for facts to validate their decisions, the job prospects of a well-qualified data scientist to sort all those numbers out are unequivocally bright.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job market is expected to welcome another 364,000 data analyst positions to the workforce this year. With that much opportunity, the prospects of launching an in-demand, well-paying career as a data pro are abundant. The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle offers the training to make that career happen.

The coursework in this massive 13-course, 140-plus hour training package begins by introducing newbies to the basics of data analytics, including everything from the guidelines for defining a data problem to the tools available for finding a solution.

And those tools are plentiful and speak volumes...if you know how to use them, that is. From Hadoop to Apache Spark to MongoDB, students get a complete look at the data organization and app-building tools that are the bread and butter of any data science career. There’s also a deep plunge into data visualization capabilities using the industry’s most popular data mapping tool, Tableau 10.

Still, more courses are focused on coding languages that particularly impact data analysis, including training in Python and R programming. If your interests run toward the business aspects of Big Data, the Business Analytics with Excel course shows how that venerable spreadsheet program can play an elemental role.

Finally, this package also includes a heavy emphasis on one of the most fascinating applications of data science these days: machine learning and artificial intelligence. A trio of courses here will explore the concepts of teaching machines to think and adjust behavior on their own, as well as the basis for building your own AI-powered systems.

