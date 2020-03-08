Computer generated JFK gives the 'Darth Plagueis the wise' speech

After having a computer study the speech patterns of an American President famed for his public speaking one naturally has it recite Palpatine?

Help Wanted: Admiral for Disney's Galactic Starcruiser Disney is seeking an Admiral for their Galactic Starcruiser, Halcyon. That means there’s an open position for general manager of the Star Wars theme hotel at Walt Disney World, Florida. From the Job Summary: Are you ready to command a Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon, where you will take passengers on an adventure to a galaxy […] READ THE REST

Huge 35,000-piece Lego Star Destroyer Assembling LEGO’s official Star Destroyer kit [Amazon] is no mean feat: it has nearly 4,800 pieces and retails for $700. But Matt Benner, aka TheBrickWiz, went 30,000 better, constructing a collossal Star Wars spaceship to put the fear of Vader into any rebel fool enough to fall into its gravity well. He even made the […] READ THE REST

Star Wars announces 'The High Republic' Marijuana legalization sweeps a galaxy far, far away? No! A new series set 200 years before the Jedi let shit fall apart. READ THE REST

In the ingenious game Lightmatter, lights do matter...because the shadows will kill you In an age where blockbuster MMOs and aggressive action-adventure games dominate the landscape, there’s always something to be said for smart, atmospheric, slow-burn gaming that truly forces players to stretch their minds rather than their firepower to notch a victory. That’s why the sci-fi themed, first-person puzzler Lightmatter has already started building a following as […] READ THE REST

Microsoft is offering recertified Surface 2 laptops at over half off their regular price Tech moves so fast that practically the minute you lift the latest, fastest, most tricked-out new laptop on the market off the store shelf, the staff is filling that space with a newer, faster, even more, tricked-out model. That’s just the speed of advancement — and that march is unstoppable. So instead of paying a […] READ THE REST