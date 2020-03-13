PornHub offers free Premium service to Italians and will donate proceeds to fight coronavirus

“Pornhub is donating its March proceeds from Modelhub to support Italy during this unfortunate time," the company said on Twitter:

Model earnings will remain untouched, this is coming straight from Pornhub's share. Italy will also have free access to Pornhub Premium throughout the month. Forza Italia, we love you!

It's kind of wild that a porn site has already done more to fight coronavirus than the US President Who Has Sex With Porn Stars, but here we are.

Image: Public Domain via Pexels