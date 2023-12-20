Upgrade your tech for the new year with this refurbished iPad Pro, less than half price right now

TL;DR: Save over $350 on a refurbished Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB, plus a free accessories bundle, with this sweet deal on sale for just $315.99 right now.

Tech fans, it's time to upgrade your kit for 2024… without breaking the bank. That's because right now, you can grab an expertly refurbished Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB in Space Gray (Wi-Fi only) plus an accessories bundle, for just $315.99 – less than half the regular price of $679. This is not your average tablet – it's the companion you never knew you needed.

So, why opt for this refurbished iPad Pro rather than shelling out for a brand-new one? Firstly of course, it comes without the Apple Store price tag, meaning you bag a powerful iPad Pro at a wallet-friendly. Then, this comes with a Grade B refurb tag, so while it may sport a few badges of honor like light scuffs or scratches, you can fear not, as it's been fully assessed to still pack the full Apple punch without burning a hole in your pocket.

We're talking a retina display anti-reflective as well as beautifully vivid, with a 40% reduction in bezels, so it's all about that sleek screen-to-body ratio – turning every movie night, gaming marathon, or selfie spree into a crisp, visual extravaganza.

Then, this iPad Pro also aces the dual-camera game. The 12MP iSight rear camera is your trusty companion for capturing memorable shots at home or on your travels, while the 7MP FaceTime HD front camera ensures you look sharp on those video calls. As a second screen for remote workers to take meetings with ultimate efficiency, or as a family tablet for cozy FaceTime catch ups, this is a gamechanger

Plus, with this deal you'll also get a pack of snazzy accessories to get you started with your www favorite gadget, including a complimentary tempered glass screen protector, a case to armor up your iPad, and an OEM charger because, well, your gadgets deserve nothing but the best.

It's all why this refurbished iPad Pro comes extremely highly rated, with a five out of five star rating from verified customers – a review score as high as possible.

