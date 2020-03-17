DNC warns states: delay primaries to June and we'll cut your delegates

The Democratic National Committee has warned state parties that if they delay primary elections after June 9, they'll have their delegates cut.
A new memo from the Democratic National Committee panel that handles delegate selection for the presidential nomination warns that states that hastily change the “first determining step” of their own process could be subject to penalties – including a 50% reduction in delegates – if they hold primaries after a June cut-off date. ... The new DNC memo, obtained by the Guardian, was sent to members of the rules and bylaws committee on Wednesday night.
“We are working with state parties that need to make adjustments as needed to their delegate selection processes so they can continue without major interruptions,” wrote James Roosevelt and Lorraine Miller, the co-chairs of the rules and bylaws committee, in the memo.
The warning, as many have pointed out, favors candidates whose supporters are more likely to ignore warnings to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.
White House physician says after an “in-depth discussion” Trump took some form of coronavirus testing, and he’s negative. Impeached U.S. President and noted pathological liar Donald John Trump, after coming into close contact with coronavirus last weekend, has tested negative for the contagion that causes the potentially deadly disease COVID-19, according to his physician who […]
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) won the California Democratic Primary, multiple news organizations are now projecting based on incoming results. Yes, it really did take this long to count all those California primary votes.
Having inspired a stock market sell-off and widespread panic with a bizarre, lie-filled speech last night, Trump is at it again today with the coronavirus blunders.
