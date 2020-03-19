With today's not-always-available groceries, here's a recipe generator that works with what you've got

With food not always as readily available as it was a few weeks ago, Supercook is a recipe generator that might come in handy. Just check off the food you have in your kitchen and it dishes out a smorgasbord of recipes.
The site lists food by categories, such as Dairy, Vegetables, Fruits, Meats, etc. So I checked off some of the stuff in my fridge -- potatoes, spinach, parsley, mint, and avocados -- and it found 59 recipes. I then added eggs, and the number of recipes jumped to 268.
I haven't tried any of the recipes yet but this could be a good site to bookmark.
Image: By Yoninah - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link
