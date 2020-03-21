Four US senators write Jeff Bezos to ask how Amazon protects workers from COVID-19

Four senators, including Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, have written a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to ask what measures are being taken to protect warehouse workers from COVID-19. The coronavirus outbreak that causes this deadly disease has now infected more than 20,000 people throughout America.

The group of senators is led by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and includes Sanders and Sherrod Brown (D-OH). “Any failure of Amazon to keep its workers safe does not just put their employees at risk, it puts the entire country at risk,” the group said in the letter. The senators are also asking Amazon to provide paid sick leave and time-and-a-half hazard pay, among other financial and health protections. “The virus that causes COVID-19 can live for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel,” the letter says. “That means that Americans who are taking every precaution, staying home and practicing social distancing, might risk getting infected with COVID-19 because of Amazon’s decision to prioritize efficiency and profits over the safety and well-being of its workforce.” The letter also discussed reports of troubling conditions at Amazon warehouses, such as how Amazon warehouse managers have held regular stand-up meetings with staff, which likely put employees closer than the CDC-recommended six feet of distance away from one another, and a lack of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Amazon warehouse workers and delivery drivers that recently spoke to The Verge described similar conditions.

Here are the questions the senators want Amazon and Bezos to answer about worker safety during coronavirus:

The senators are asking Bezos to reply to the following questions by March 26th:

• What preventative steps is Amazon taking to ensure its employees do not contract COVID-19? • Will Amazon agree to cover the cost of testing for COVID-19 for its employees? • Will Amazon suspend rate-based write-ups until the threat of COVID-19 is mitigated? • Will Amazon provide paid sick leave to its employees regardless of diagnosis? • Will Amazon provide its workers time and a half hazard pay during this period of heightened risk? • Will Amazon pledge to immediately shut down any facility on a temporary basis in which a worker tests positive for coronavirus and offer two weeks of paid sick leave to employees at that facility as they self-isolate?

“Any failure of Amazon to keep its workers safe does not just put their employees at risk, it puts the entire country at risk..." https://t.co/L0WuA93Ps4 — All I don't wanna do is zoom-a-zoom-zoom-zoom (@hypervisible) March 21, 2020

The 1st known coronavirus case in a U.S. Amazon warehouse was found right in my district. It's irresponsible of Amazon to withhold this info from other employees who work in close quarters. We can't allow Amazon or ANY employer to do this to their workers.https://t.co/KU4ORP8XCr — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) March 19, 2020

Confirmed case of coronavirus in an Amazon facility in Queens. Amazon tried to get employees to keep working but they refused, shutting the facility down https://t.co/KXyGcKSGwr — Joseph Cox (@josephfcox) March 19, 2020

