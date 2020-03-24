Fox power on self-test

The second beep indicates a problem with the video card — make sure it's seated properly, then reboot.

Yale University's hugely popular "Science of Well Being" happiness class is now free online Yale psychology professor Laurie Santos’s course “Psychology and the Good Life” is the most popular class in the history of the university. Now it’s available for anyone to take for free remotely through Coursera. The public online version of the class is called the “Science of Well-Being.” From the description: In this course you will […] READ THE REST

Pandemic reveals continued existence of Taster's Choice I am currently sequestered with my parents. I live on coffee. The drip coffee maker died. It will take several days for a new one to arrive, due to Trump’s mismanagement of the United States response to the pandemic. My mother and I are drinking Angel City from Groundwork, perhaps the last good pound of […] READ THE REST

Rockubot is the sterilizing robot that can destroy germs throughout your home Even if you’ve never been germaphobic, events in recent weeks have probably made you a lot more conscious of bacteria, airborne viruses, and contaminants of every size, shape, and variety. From countertops to sofas, beds to carpets, even those beloved stuffed animals, they’re all likely chock full of more microscopic creepy crawlies and pathogens than […] READ THE REST

This cash management account helps you pay it forward Today, there’s no shortage of ways for consumers to live a socially conscious lifestyle. They now have access to vehicles with improved fuel economy, a wide selection of organic groceries and manufacturers are increasing the amount of recycled materials they use in their products. Despite these widespread shifts, the financial services sector hasn’t kept pace. […] READ THE REST