/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:17 am Tue Mar 24, 2020

These tiny bugs might be the world's fastest jumpers and spinners

Dr. Adrian Smith of the Ant Lab YouTube channel recently found some little bugs on the lid of his trash can. They are called globular springtails, and as their name suggests, they use a spring-loaded tail to jump away from danger. Dr. Smith took some of the mysterious creatures into his lab to film their jumps in slow motion.

Image: YouTube