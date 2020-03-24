These tiny bugs might be the world's fastest jumpers and spinners

Dr. Adrian Smith of the Ant Lab YouTube channel recently found some little bugs on the lid of his trash can. They are called globular springtails, and as their name suggests, they use a spring-loaded tail to jump away from danger. Dr. Smith took some of the mysterious creatures into his lab to film their jumps in slow motion.

Do you have what it takes to be this guy's "Awesome Republican Goddess?" Take the quiz! Reverend William is looking for love. I have no idea what he’s a Reverend of, or if he’s even ordained at all. In fact, as you progress through his “Republican Goddess” quiz, he doesn’t seem to be a Christian of any kind, but more of a New Age Spiritualist Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist. I’m not […] READ THE REST

Yale University's hugely popular "Science of Well Being" happiness class is now free online Yale psychology professor Laurie Santos’s course “Psychology and the Good Life” is the most popular class in the history of the university. Now it’s available for anyone to take for free remotely through Coursera. The public online version of the class is called the “Science of Well-Being.” From the description: In this course you will […] READ THE REST

Rockubot is the sterilizing robot that can destroy germs throughout your home Even if you’ve never been germaphobic, events in recent weeks have probably made you a lot more conscious of bacteria, airborne viruses, and contaminants of every size, shape, and variety. From countertops to sofas, beds to carpets, even those beloved stuffed animals, they’re all likely chock full of more microscopic creepy crawlies and pathogens than […] READ THE REST

This cash management account helps you pay it forward Today, there’s no shortage of ways for consumers to live a socially conscious lifestyle. They now have access to vehicles with improved fuel economy, a wide selection of organic groceries and manufacturers are increasing the amount of recycled materials they use in their products. Despite these widespread shifts, the financial services sector hasn’t kept pace. […] READ THE REST