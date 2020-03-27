/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:18 am Fri Mar 27, 2020

Gorilla Rack shelving units are awesome

10 years ago we decluttering our garage and Carla bought several Gorilla Rack shelving units from Amazon. They are awesome. I've assembled shelving units before, and they required either nuts and bolts or little brackets, but the Gorilla Rack units have parts that fit together without extra hardware. I built the first shelving unit in about 30 minutes. The second one took me 15 minutes, and the third one was done in 10 minutes. The pieces fit together without any fussing and the unit is free of sharp edges. It's very sturdy, too.