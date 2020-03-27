Tossed Dallas

KFC manager complains company is ordering them to reopen lobbies during pandemic KFC closed its restaurants to all but drive-through customers and deliveries days ago. According to this video, however, the company is quietly ordering managers to keep lobbies open to serve walk-in takeout customers. I’ve come up with this plan to protect my employees because they’re trying to force us to open the lobby again. Looks […] READ THE REST

Britain's sewers blocked by toilet paper alternatives Britain’s ancient, fatberg-infested sewers are already choked to the grates thanks to irresponsible flushings during the coronavirus crisis. People running out of (or hoarding) toilet paper are instead using paper towels, kitchen napkins, wet wipes, newsprint and other materials that won’t break down. Northumbrian Water posted this handsome image of the random trash locals are […] READ THE REST

Tactical toilet paper Wipe away the coronapocalypse in stealthy style with Renova black toilet paper [Amazon], your everyday carry for the virus crisis. With 140 “very soft and absorbent” 3-ply sheets per 100% virgin pulp roll, you’ll make short work of shite for the next few weeks — all without having to fight the army of doomshoppers raiding […] READ THE REST

