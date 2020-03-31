Everyday objects up close

An relaxing compendium of macro photos of everday objects such as eggs, leaves and donuts, except for the loud reality-TV "zooming in" sound effect that makes you think Gordon is about to start shrieking at them.

Mick Rock, titan of rock photography, explains some of his most iconic images on Instagram More shut-in fun as legendary lensman, Mick Rock, goes through a collection of some of his most famous photographs and tells stories about them. This incredible Bowie image, taken at Haddon Hall: “It was the light. It was unbelievable.” View this post on Instagram “It was the light. It was unbelievable.” A post shared by […] READ THE REST

Photoshop has a curious feature to easily grow trees and forests in your photos If you have a photo in need of foliage, fire up Photoshop and generate for a 3D rendered Sakura Cherry Blossom, Redwood, Young Maple, Palm, or nearly three dozen other trees. Just go to Filter > Render > Tree and let your creativity, er, take root. This curious feature even enables you to tweak the […] READ THE REST

Vintage snapshots of people sleeping Esteemed vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson curated a dreamy collection of vintage snapshots of people snoozing. Goodnight. From Flashbak: The intimacy of sleep is a subject mainly found in snapshots as opposed to fine art photography, writes Robert E. Jackson. The reason is that to be a witness to such an action, the person […] READ THE REST

That home office may be your office for a while. These accessories can bring it to life. There are definite benefits to the whole work from home thing. The commute is a breeze. The dress code is supremely casual. And your boss has to work a lot harder to actually find you. Despite the joys, there are still some clear downsides to the whole home office thing as well. Job focus can […] READ THE REST

Need help mellowing out lately? These meditation apps might calm you down If you’re routinely prone to being stressed out, hurried or generally made out-of-sorts by the hectic pace of the world and life changes, then…yikes. We don’t envy what you must be going through these days. Right about now, even the most zen and centered among us are bound to be feeling some level of anxiety […] READ THE REST