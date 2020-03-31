/ Futility Closet / 10:42 am Tue Mar 31, 2020

In 1889, a dam failure sent a disastrous flood descending on Johnstown, Pennsylvania

In 1889, a dam failed in southwestern Pennsylvania, sending 20 million tons of water down an industrialized valley toward the unsuspecting city of Johnstown. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast we'll describe some of the dramatic and harrowing personal stories that unfolded on that historic day.

We'll also celebrate Christmas with Snoopy and puzzle over a deadly traffic light.

Show notes

