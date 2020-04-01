Good tip for drawstring sweatpants

This looks like a good way to keep drawstrings from disappearing, as is their wont.

NPR's no-nonsense guide to preparing your home for Covid-19 It’s seems likely that Covid-19 will be a pandemic, maybe on the order of the 1918 Spanish Flu (listen to this podcast episode of The New York Times’ The Daily for a persuasive argument as to why). It might be a good time to prepare your home for an outbreak. This NPR article, “A Guide: […] READ THE REST

Here are a couple of ways of starting a fire in the wilderness using found materials Washington College professor of archeology and anthropology Bill Schindler demonstrates some nifty fire-starting-from-scratch techniques. “Even though you may never find yourself in a survival situation,” he tells Wired, “I firmly believe that learning and practicing these primitive skills are an essential part of connecting to your past, your environment, and everything it means to be […] READ THE REST

Help your future self by imagining an invitation to a far-off event is tomorrow I write a weekly newsletter with Claudia Dawson and Kevin Kelly, called Recomendo. In each issue we briefly recommend 6 things. Here’s a great tip in the Jan 26, 2020 issue, which Kevin shared with me a few years back and has proven to be very useful in helping me make decisions about whether or […] READ THE REST

