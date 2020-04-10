I noticed a coincidence.
Sources: The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai. [scan via Wikipedia/Metropolitan Museum of Art] and a graphic from The Financial Times by John Burn-Murdoch
Boris Johnson is out of intensive care and recovering, reports the BBC, after his close shave with Covid-19. The British Prime Minister made a point of defying medical advice in the early stages of the pandemic, shaking hands and promoting a “carry on” attitude to the deadly virus, and almost paid for it with his […]
View this post on Instagram TAG A FRIEND IF U AGREE 😩 A post shared by Danny Casale (@coolman_coffeedan) on Apr 7, 2020 at 10:05am PDT Danny Casale, coolman_coffeedan on Instagram, made this perfect animated song to summarize his experience of life under rona lockdown.
6.6m Americans signed on last week, bringing the unemployed total to 17m. The record week almost matches thew week before, when nearly 7m applied for benefits, and the week before that, when more than 3m lost their jobs. Experts had predicted a 5m jump, and the larger toll signals a worse economic downturn than expected. […]
Even once stay-at-home orders are lifted, it’s likely many of us will be sticking closer to home, at least for a while. And rather than taking the car out of the garage for a 10-minute-or-less drive to the grocery store or the pharmacy, don’t be shocked if you start seeing a lot more short jaunt […]
If your sleep has been somewhat troubled recently, you’ve got plenty of company. With so much uncertainty, millions of people everywhere are laying in their beds, wrestling with huge life problems while unsuccessfully trying to also get eight hours of rest…or six…or heck, even 30 minutes. If that hits a little close to home, you […]
Believe it or not, you can still score a new job in the midst of the pandemic. There are a bunch of industries under more demand stress than ever that have an immediate need to grow. Regardless of the specific role needed or company that’s hiring, one skill that can only help you score an […]