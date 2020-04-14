Explainer video about aphids - a bug that poops candy

Aphids are related to bedbugs. But instead of sucking blood from people, they suck sweet sap out of plants. Their poop contains so much sugar it's called honeydew. Ants love honeydew and herd aphids like livestock. Humans have also used honeydew as a cake ingredient. Some bees use honeydew to make honey, so if you eat honey you may have eaten aphid poop yourself. These are just a few of the many interesting facts you will learn when you watch this animated TED-Ed video about aphids.

