How many rubber bands does it take to make a watermelon implode?

It's customary to jump about a third of the way into a video to get to the interesting bit. Here, you must either endure every tension-filled second of Dakidd Hilarious's physics project, or go right to the end to enjoy the results.

Want to create your own Fortnite? This $15 training course can make it happen If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at designing your own video game, there’s a pretty intimidating learning curve ahead. With so many different languages, platforms and philosophies in play, it’s tough for first-timers to get a real sense of what they should tackle first. Instead of letting all that uncertainty slow you down, […] READ THE REST

Here’s the key to unlocking Microsoft Office’s most powerful apps Even if you’ve been using Microsoft Office for decades, you know there’s more. And for every insider trick or time-saving tip you’ve picked up over the years, you can be sure there is a veritable fountain of execution and efficiency gems that you never knew existed in these battle-tested core productivity apps. We all know […] READ THE REST