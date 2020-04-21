Inexpensive katana tested

Klara Sjöberg bought a katana from Ali Express and recorded beautiful high-frame rate video (embedded below) of it being put through its paces.
Isao Machii is a Iaido master from Kawanishi, Hyōgo, Japan. His skills as a master swordsman have landed him a number of Guinness World Records: fastest tennis ball (820 km/h) cut by sword and “fastest 1,000 martial arts sword cuts” to name just two. His speed and accuracy with a katana is a thing of […]
Ben Stewart’s Sword Shop is a minimalist buy-and-sell game. Every day, people come into your sword shop wanting to sell your their old gear. And, hopefully, more will come it to buy it. Everyday you will be offered swords at different conditions and rarities, your goal is to make a profit. This is accomplished by […]
This viral spectacular is presented as a gun safety ad with a difference. Perhaps you fail to understand the consequences of a child getting hold of your loaded firearm. But you certainly understand the consequences of them getting hold of your sex toy: personal embarrassment! The hope is that by watching this public service announcement, […]
