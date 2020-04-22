Anti-lockdown protestor has "Sacrifice the Weak" sign

Someone carrying a "Sacrifice the Weak" sign was spotted at one of the lighty-attended "reopen" marches that cable TV is hyping as the rebirth of the Tea Party.
Their banner read ‘Sacrifice the weak, reopen TN,’ and was spotted in the background of a news report by WKRN reporter Elizabeth Lane. Their sentiments were echoed on marginally-less offensive placards elsewhere at the same protest, with one woman toting a sign saying ‘Trust God for safety not man.’ Another woman who appeared to be along with her held a sign taking aim at ongoing efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine, which said: ‘Natural immunity over man-made poison.’
Bryan Keith took a flight over the airport in Victorville, California, which has become a storage site for jumbo jets grounded for spring and likely summer too. [Victorville is] currently one of the largest airplane parking lots in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In this video, in coordination with air traffic control (ATC), […]
Military.com reports that a study of Chloroquine, the president’s favorite quack remedy for Covid-19, didn’t just fail to help sufferers. “About 28% who were given hydroxychloroquine plus usual care died, versus 11% of those getting routine care alone.” Researchers analyzed medical records of 368 male veterans hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infection at Veterans Health Administration […]
In this video (embedded below), a woman in a truck is participating in a traffic-snarling protest against the Covid-19 quarantine rules. Stopped at traffic lights, however, she has come face to face with a nurse crossing the road. The lockdown protestor leans out the window and gives the man a piece of her mind. This […]
