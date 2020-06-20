The "Singing Anus" from John Waters' Pink Flamingos has died

There have been a lot of "singing assholes" in music history, but none can hold a candle to David E. Gluck. Using only his talented sphincter muscle, Gluck "lip synched" along to The Trashmen single "Surfing Bird" in one of the most memorable moments in cinema history (but still only runner-up to another notorious scene from the same Waters cult classic).
While his parents were still alive and because of his career, Gluck insisted that he stay anonymous and the star behind this tour de force remained a mystery. Once his parents passed away however, he felt free to shed his cloak of anonymity and let the world know his true identity.
From The Baltimore Sun:
"When we had the 25th anniversary and 'Pink Flamingos' was shown in regular theaters, he'd go to the movies and when his scene came on he'd tap the person on the shoulder in front of him and say, "That's me," Mr. Waters said with a laugh. "I always considered that an act of domestic terrorism."
David E. Gluck died of pneumonia on June 2 at the age of 70. His widow, Patricia Greisz-Fultz Gluck, gave her blessing that his previously uncredited role may be shared with the world.
John Waters was slated to give the New York’s School of Visual Arts’ commencement speech at Radio City Music Hall. Instead, he gave a different version of that keynote in front of a green screen, quarantined in his Baltimore home. Of course, it was still hilarious (“Tiger King” porno knockoff, anyone?) and still full of […]
The East Coast has Camp John Waters and now, over Easter weekend, folks on the West Coast will get their own John Waters (live! in person!) event. On Saturday, April 11, fans of the filth elder can flock to the Madonna Inn, the famous pink palace in San Luis Obispo with over-the-top themed rooms, for […]
Punk AF music festival Burger Boogaloo has announced its initial 2020 lineup: DAY 1 /////////////////////// DAY 2 … BIKINI KILL ///////////////// CIRCLE JERKS PLASTIC BERTRAND //// BLEACHED PANSY DIVISION ///////// FLIPPER PANTY RAID ////////////// ALICE BAG CARBONAS /////////////// FEVERS YOUNGER LOVERS ////// MIDNITE SNAXXX TWOMPSAX ////////////// and MORE!!! John Waters is emceeing once again and […]
Even if you aren’t an Apple fan, there’s a decent bet you’re ok with the Apple AirPods because, frankly, they’re just well-made and do their job with little fuss and a lot of style. Of course, that doesn’t mean the AirPods are perfect. They’re so small that they can easily roll under a couch and […]
Without any background, the idea of sleeping on bamboo sheets may not seem all that appealing. Sure, bamboo can be made into nice furniture and pandas seem to love chowing down on the stuff, but is it really something you want to be sleeping on? Turns out when it’s woven into a high-quality microfiber fabric […]
This week in the wonders of artificial intelligence, researchers at Duke University are using AI to make blurry, unrecognizable images of human faces in photos up to 60 times sharper with some remarkable results. Or did you know the U.S. Army is engineering new AI-enabled Hostile Fire Detection sensors that work like virtual soldiers, alerting […]